Pierce (foot) is participating in practice Tuesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Pierce missed Monday's practice due to a blister on his foot, but it didn't take long for the 2022 second-round pick to get back to work. Despite up-and-down quarterback play last year, Pierce tallied career-high marks in terms of receiving yards (824) and touchdowns (seven) while leading the league in terms of yards per catch (22.3) across his 16 regular-season appearances. As Indianapolis' go-to deep threat, every training camp rep will matter for Pierce as he works to build chemistry with both Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones.