Head coach Shane Steichen said Friday that Pierce (concussion) will play Sunday against the Cardinals, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.

Pierce has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol after missing the Colts' previous two games. He'll reclaim a role in three-receiver sets alongside Josh Downs and Michael Pittman, which will likely snuff out the limited fantasy utility Ashton Dulin and Adonai Mitchell had provided during Pierce's absence.