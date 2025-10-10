Colts' Alec Pierce: Back in fold for Week 6
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Shane Steichen said Friday that Pierce (concussion) will play Sunday against the Cardinals, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.
Pierce has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol after missing the Colts' previous two games. He'll reclaim a role in three-receiver sets alongside Josh Downs and Michael Pittman, which will likely snuff out the limited fantasy utility Ashton Dulin and Adonai Mitchell had provided during Pierce's absence.