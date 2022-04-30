The Colts selected Pierce in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 53rd overall.

Pierce becomes Indianapolis' first selection of this draft and he fills an immediate need. The Cincinnati product was the alpha of the Bearcats' receiving corps and commanded a 22 percent target share in 2021, which he converted into 52 grabs for 884 yards and eight touchdowns with a 10.4 YPT average. Pierce boosted his stock with a standout combine performance where he checked in at 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds with 4.41 speed and a 40.5-inch vertical. Having Pierce opposite Michael Pittman gives Matt Ryan a pair of tall vertical threats on the outside.