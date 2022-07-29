Pierce began training camp primarily working with the second-team offense with Parris Campbell working with the starters, the Indianapolis Star reports.

This isn't a surprise since the oft-injured veteran Campbell is healthy for the moment and Pierce is a rookie (2022 2nd-round pick) who will need to earn his way into the starting lineup. Still, it's Campbell who is starting in two-receiver sets. Pierce still has a ton of upside due to his size and speed (6-foot-3 and 211 pounds with 4.41 speed) and should at a minimum get plenty of usage in three-receiver sets. Pierce is also healthy as camp begins after missing some time in spring practices with an undisclosed ailment.