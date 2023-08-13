Pierce failed to corral a catchable ball on his only target in Saturday's preseason loss at Buffalo.

Pierce started at wide receiver and failed to bring in a nice 34-yard pass from Anthony Richardson near the goal-line despite it hitting his hands. While the drop was a negative, it also shows he may be building a rapport with Richardson on deep passes. Pierce started 12 of his 16 games as a second-round rookie last year and accounted for nearly as many deep targets (15) as every other Colts wideout combined (18). He's set to return as the No. 2 wide receiver opposite Michael Pittman.