Pierce secured eight of nine targets for 81 yards in the Colts' 12-9 overtime win over the Broncos on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble recovered by Indianapolis.

The rookie stepped up with team-high reception, receiving yardage and target totals for the night, and he recorded a 3-33 line on the Colts' game-tying drive late in regulation. Pierce's totals were also new career highs, sending him into a Week 6 AFC South home showdown against the Jaguars a week from Sunday with plenty of momentum.