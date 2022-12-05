Pierce had four receptions (eight targets) for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 54-19 loss to Dallas.

Matt Ryan connected with Pierce for a touchdown to bring the score to 21-19, but that's as close as the Colts would come to victory before the wheels fell off the wagon in the fourth quarter. The rookie slot man set a new high in receiving yards (86) while scoring his second touchdown of the season. Pierce posted a bagel against the Steelers last week, so while this stat line was encouraging, it shouldn't cause a huge spike in his rostered percentage as Indianapolis enters its bye. The Colts will resume play against the Vikings on Dec. 18.