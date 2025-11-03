Pierce recorded six receptions on 13 targets for 115 yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Steelers.

Pierce was the beneficiary of Daniel Jones taking to the air 50 times, as he racked up a career-high 13 targets. Pierce began the game well, recording three catches for 64 yards on the Colts' first offensive possession. While he slowed from there until garbage time -- he racked up 43 yards in the final six minutes of the game -- Pierce still managed his first 100-yard performance since Week 17 of the 2024 campaign. Pierce also has a consistent role in the Colts' offense, recording at least 50 receiving yards in each of his last three games.