Pierce has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Denver due to a concussion, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Pierce was targeted on a deep ball by QB Anthony Richardson late in the first half, hitting the ground hard while attempting to haul in the pass and going directly to the locker room afterward. With a concussion confirmed for Pierce, he'll finish Week 16 with no catches on his four targets. Ashton Dulin (ankle) is inactive Sunday, so Adonai Mitchell and Anthony Gould are the tertiary WR options for the Colts offense behind Michael Pittman and Josh Downs.