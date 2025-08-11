Colts' Alec Pierce: Day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pierce (groin) is considered day-to-day, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Pierce suffered a groin injury during Sunday's practice, but Fowler notes that the wideout's issue does not appear serious. That said, Pierce's status for Saturday's preseason contest against the Packers is now uncertain.
