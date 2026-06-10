Colts' Alec Pierce: Discusses ankle surgery

Pierce (ankle) revealed Wednesday that he underwent surgery this spring after not getting the results he wanted from a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection at the start of the offseason, JJ Stankevitz of Colts.com reports.

Pierce didn't elaborate on the specifics of his injury or surgery, but he at least clarified the general timeline while speaking with reporters. His left ankle has bothered him since the end of the 2024 season, and he dealt with soreness throughout 2025 while recording his first 1,000-yard campaign. He hoped the issue would resolve this winter with a PRP injection and subsequent rehab program (estimated at 6-to-8 weeks), but the ankle didn't get much better, leaving Pierce to choose between surgery or playing through the injury again. He and the Colts agreed on surgery as the solution in late March, only a few weeks after reaching agreement on a four-year, $114 million contract (with $60 million guaranteed at signing). The Colts presumably knew surgery was a possibility when they gave Pierce the huge contract; relations appear amicable between player and team. In any case, Pierce now faces an estimated rehab process of 4-6 months, making him uncertain for the start of training camp. He'll be about five and a half months removed from surgery when the Colts host the Ravens in Week 1 (Sept. 13).