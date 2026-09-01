Colts GM Chris Ballard said Tuesday the "hope" is Pierce (ankle) will play in Week 1 against the Ravens.

Pierce was on the practice field Tuesday, but it's unclear if he's truly been unleashed for full team drills as he makes his way back from offseason ankle surgery. He missed most of training camp and didn't see any preseason action, but the Colts remain optimistic their No. 1 receiver will be in the lineup in 12 days against Baltimore. Indy has other injury concerns in its passing game, with Pierce, Josh Downs (calf) and Tyler Warren (groin) all dealing with ailments while 34-year-old Keenan Allen isn't yet up to speed after signing with the team two weeks ago.