Pierce recorded four catches on six targets for 80 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Titans.

Pierce posted his best game as a pro, primarily on the strength of a pair of big plays that went for 44 and 25 yards, respectively. Matt Ryan spread the ball around fairly evenly between several Colts pass catchers, which could bode well for Pierce's ongoing involvement in the offense. Pierce has also shown the ability to deliver big plays, as three of his first seven receptions as a pro have gone for more than 20 yards.