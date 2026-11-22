Pierce's season "is almost certainly over" due to the heel injury that landed the wideout on IR on Sept. 26, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 3-8 Colts traded both Josh Downs and Keenan Allen ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and now it appears though they'll err on the side of caution with Pierce for the remainder of what has turned into a lost season for the team. With that in mind, Pierce will be able to turn his focus toward returning to full health in advance of the 2027 NFL campaign. Heading into next Sunday's game against the Giants, the Colts will proceed with a WR corps comprised of Laquon Treadwell, Deion Burks, Anthony Gould, Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Quez Watkins.