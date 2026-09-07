Coach Shan Steichen said Monday that Pierce (ankle) "should be good to go" for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Pierce returned to a full practice last week and is nearing 100 percent following ankle surgery earlier in the offseason. While Pierce is expected to play against Baltimore, it's unclear if he'll play his normal allotment of snaps, according to Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. Pierce could be on some sort of snap count, and Ashton Dulin would be in line for additional reps on offense. Pierce is shaping up as a boom-or-bust fantasy bet for Week 1.