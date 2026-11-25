When addressing the press Wednesday, Pierce (heel) noted that the offseason procedure he underwent this past March was done because he was dealing with heel pain that impacted his Achilles, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Additionally, Pierce acknowledged that playing in Week 1 was a bit lofty, per Bowen, with the WR saying Wednesday that he was still managing some pain at that stage. In any case, Pierce indicated that he's confident that his current recovery plan will lead to a full return to health. When that will be remains to be seen, but the 2022 second-rounder is still on IR ahead of Week 12, with the Colts presumably not planning to rush him back, given the team's 3-8 record in a campaign that's been marked by the team moving several key players ahead of the trade deadline.