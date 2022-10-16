Pierce brought in three of seven targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 34-27 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Pierce was putting together a relatively quiet encore to his career-best 8-81 line against the Broncos in Week 5, but he delivered at the most critical time via a 32-yard scoring grab with only 17 seconds remaining that turned out to be the game-winning touchdown. Pierce appears to be getting increasingly comfortable the more he plays with Matt Ryan, and he'll aim to continue building that chemistry in a Week 7 AFC South road matchup against the Titans.