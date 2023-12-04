Pierce recorded three receptions on six targets for 100 yards and one touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Titans.

Pierce made the most of limited opportunity, as he opened his performance with a 36-yard touchdown to cap the Colts' first offensive possession. It took until overtime, but Pierce delivered another explosive play on a 55-yard reception to set up the game-winning score two plays later. The performance marked Pierce's first career 100-yard game and only the second time this season that he's topped 50 yards.