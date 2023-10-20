Pierce (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after practicing fully Friday.

Pierce's ability to log a full practice Friday would seem to bode well for his chances of suiting up Sunday against the Browns, but Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star relays via coach Shane Steichen that the wideout's Week 7 status has yet to be determined. If Pierce is limited or out this weekend, Amari Rodgers, Isaiah McKenzie and Juwann Winfree would be candidates to log added WR snaps behind Michael Pittman and Josh Downs.