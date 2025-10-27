Pierce had two receptions on five targets for 69 yards in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Titans.

Pierce followed up a season-high 98 receiving yards in Week 7 with his second-highest total through six starts in 2025. Michael Pittman stole the show with a 8-95-1 receiving line in the win, but Pierce still left his mark on the contest with a game-high reception of 50 yards. Pierce is averaging 64.3 receiving yards per game this season, but a lack of scoring (zero touchdowns) holds him back from standard-league relevance against the Steelers next Sunday.