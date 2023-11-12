Pierce (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Pierce was added to the Colts' injury report Thursday after an ankle injury limited his practice participation, but he upgraded to full activity Friday. He still took a questionable tag into Sunday, but the designation looks to have been mostly precautionary. The second-year player shouldn't face any restrictions and should be a regular in two-receiver sets Sunday while rookie Josh Downs (knee) is active but likely to be available only in a limited capacity.