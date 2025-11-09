Pierce brought in four of seven targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in the Colts' 31-25 overtime victory against the Falcons in Berlin on Sunday.

Pierce finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets for the Colts behind Tyler Warren while also catching Daniel Jones' one touchdown pass of the day from 37 yards out in the first quarter. It was the fourth-year pro's first score of the season, and Pierce now has at least 69 receiving yards in four consecutive contests. The 2022 second-round pick is enjoying his most consistent season yet, as he heads into the Week 11 bye having already posted a 28-585-1 receiving line through eight games with 10 catches of 20-plus yards.