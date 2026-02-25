Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, Colts GM Chris Ballard said he's hopeful the team can re-sign Pierce before he becomes a free agent next month, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

"We've had great discussions about both of them," Ballard said of Pierce and fellow impending free agent Daniel Jones (Achilles). "We'll continue to work this week and see if we can get something done. It's been very positive. When both sides are driven to get it done, it usually works out in the right way." Pierce had a career year during the 2025 campaign, posting career highs in targets (84), catches (47) and receiving yards (1,003), while producing six touchdowns. He's led the entire NFL in yards per reception in back-to-back years as one of the game's top downfield weapons. Pierce is one of the top free agents set to hit the market in March if the Colts are unable to hammer out a deal.