Pierce started Saturday's preseason win versus the Buccaneers, but he wasn't targeted on eight offensive snaps.
Pierce joined Michael Pittman and Parris Campbell in the starting lineup, but only Pittman (3-29-0 on three targets) made an impact in the box score. Overall, Pierce ends exhibition season with three catches (on four targets) for 36 yards, while Campbell went without a reception on two targets. Pierce, a 2022 second-round pick, thus appears set to be a regular part of the Colts' receiving corps this year, but Pittman likely will dominate the attention of new quarterback Matt Ryan, somewhat capping the rookie's potential.