Pierce didn't catch any of his four targets in Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings.

Pierce tied Parris Campbell for second on the team in targets, but Michael Pittman (14 targets) was the only Colts pass catcher to see significant volume in a game Indianapolis led 33-0 at the half before the Vikings mounted a historic comeback. As one would expect from a rookie second-round pick, Pierce has had his ups and downs in 2022. He's been blanked in three of his last five games but stepped up with a career-high 86 yards and his second career touchdown in Week 14. Pierce and the Colts will take on the Chargers in Week 16.