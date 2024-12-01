Pierce caught two of six targets for 16 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-24 win over the Patriots.

The third-year wideout dealt with a foot injury in practice this week, and while he was eventually cleared to play, Pierce appeared headed for a very quiet day until he caught a three-yard TD from Anthony Richardson with just 12 seconds left in the fourth quarter for what seemed to be the tying score. Rather than sending the game to overtime with an extra point though, coach Shane Steichen put the ball in Richardson's hands, and the young QB ran in a two-point conversion for the win. The touchdown was Pierce's fifth of the season after he managed only four across his first two NFL campaigns, and he'll get a bye in Week 14 to let his foot heal further.