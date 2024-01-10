Pierce went without a reception on four targets in Saturday's 23-19 loss to the Texans.

Pierce was held without a catch for the second time this season in what has been an underwhelming campaign for the 23-year-old. In 17 games, the second-year wideout finished the season with 32 receptions for 514 yards and two touchdowns. Pierce remains under contract with the Colts through the 2025 season, so the speedster will look to continue to improve and grow in his role within the passing attack. The return of Anthony Richardson (shoulder) at quarterback in 2024 should help to make the offense more dynamic, boosting Pierce's big-play potential.