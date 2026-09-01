Colts GM Chris Ballard said Tuesday the "hope" is Pierce (ankle) will play Week 1 against the Ravens.

Pierce was back on the practice field Tuesday, but it's unclear if he's truly been unleashed for full team drills as he makes his way back from offseason ankle surgery. He missed most of training camp and didn't see any preseason action, but the Colts are remaining optimistic their No. 1 receiver will be out there in 12 days against Baltimore. Indy has issues all over its offense, with Pierce, Josh Downs (calf) and Tyler Warren (groin) all dealing with ailments while Keenan Allen is 34 years old and just signed with the team two weeks ago.