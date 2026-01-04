Pierce caught four of seven targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-30 loss to the Texans.

With Riley Leonard getting his first career start at quarterback, Pierce stepped up as the rookie's top downfield option, hauling in a 66-yard score in the first quarter and an eighth-yard TD in the second. The fourth-year wideout wasn't able to add to his numbers in the fourth quarter however, getting ejected late in the third for making contact with an official while complaining about the lack of a pass interference call on a potential third touchdown. Pierce finishes 2025 with career highs in catches (47), yards (1,003) and targets (84) while scoring six TDs, but his fantasy appeal next year will depend a great deal on how the Colts solve their QB dilemma this offseason.