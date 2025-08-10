Pierce suffered a groin injury during Sunday's practice, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 Indianapolis reports.

Pierce tried to return to practice after initially heading to the locker room due to the injury, but he was carted back to the locker room shortly afterwards. A return timetable has yet to be established, but if Pierce misses additional time due to this injury, it would create more opportunities for Adonai Mitchell to work in three-receiver sets alongside Josh Downs and Michael Pittman.