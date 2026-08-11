Colts' Alec Pierce: Involved in individual work Tuesday

Pierce (ankle) was present for Tuesday's practice and took part in individual work off to the side under the supervision of a trainer, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard spoke about Pierce's situation Tuesday, noting that the wideout initially attempted to treat his ankle injury with a platelet-rich plasma injection in January before opting for surgery two months later when the PRP shot didn't yield the desired effect. Ballard added that Pierce has suffered no setbacks and required no follow-up procedures or PRP shots following surgery, which typically carries a recovery timeline that ranges from 4-to-6 months. Any concern about Pierce's ankle didn't deter the Colts from signing him to a four-year, $114 million contract in March, but the fifth-year player still looks like he has a few more hurdles to clear before returning dividends on that investment. He currently remains on the PUP list and won't be eligible to participate in practice until he gets activated.