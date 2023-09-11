Pierce had one reception for five yards on three targets in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.

Pierce started at wide receiver along with Josh Downs and Michael Pittman in a three-WR set and played on 66 of the offense's 72 snaps, but had little production as Anthony Richardson rarely threw the ball deep. The coaching staff limited the game plan for Richardson in his NFL debut, so the team will likely feature a more vertical passing game later in the season. Pierce may have limited opportunities in the passing game until Richardson throws more long passes as Indy's primary deep threat.