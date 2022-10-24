Pierce had three receptions for 37 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss at Tennessee.
Pierce has become a favorite target of Matt Ryan, but he didn't get many looks Sunday with the passing offense struggling. Ryan needed to check down to shorter targets while constantly under pressure, leading to nine targets for Michael Pittman in the slot and five for running back Nyheim Hines.
