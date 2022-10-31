Pierce recorded three receptions on five targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Commanders.

Pierce's line isn't all that impressive on its own, but he made a couple of athletic catches and was regularly targeted deep down the field. His performance was highlighted by a 47-yard catch, the Colts' longest play from scrimmage. While the switch from Matt Ryan to Sam Ehlinger at quarterback could hurt the likes of Michael Pittman and Jonathan Taylor, Pierce is one potential beneficiary due to the relative arm strength of each signal-caller combined with Pierce's role in the offense.