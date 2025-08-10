Pierce (undisclosed) exited Sunday's practice due to an injury, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 Indianapolis reports.

Pierce returned after originally heading to the locker room, but he limped off again after trying some agility work and was carted back inside. It's unclear if this injury is related to the foot injury that sidelined Pierce earlier in training camp. An update on Pierce's status will likely surface prior to the Colts' next preseason game against the Packers on Saturday.