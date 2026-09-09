Pierce was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a heel injury.

Pierce will have two more opportunities to upgrade to full practice participation heading into Sunday's season opener versus the Ravens. Per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis, Pierce is expected to be ready to go for Sunday, though the wideout could be on something of a pitch count in the first few weeks of the season after kept him from practicing until late August. The 26-year-old served mainly as a deep-ball specialist over his first four seasons in the NFL but could become more of a higher-volume target earner in 2026 after re-signing with Indianapolis on a four-year, $114 million deal in March.