Pierce was a limited participant at practice Thursday due to an Achilles injury.

Pierce played all 60 of the Colts' offensive snaps in an 18-16 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, but he may have been battling the Achilles issue during that contest or picked up the injury at some point during Thursday's session. In any case, Pierce has two more chances to upgrade to full participation before the Colts' post their game statuses for Monday's game against the 49ers.