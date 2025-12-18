Pierce (Achilles) was limited at practice Thursday.

Pierce was on the field for all 60 of the Colts' snaps on offense in the team's 18-16 loss to the Seahawks in Week 15, so it's unclear if the wideout is dealing with some soreness in the wake of that contest, or was hurt during Thursday's practice. In any case, Pierce has two more chances to upgrade to full participation before the Colts' post their game statuses for Monday night's game against the 49ers, which will mark veteran QB Philip Rivers' second straight start.