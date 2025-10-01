Pierce (concussion) practiced fully Wednesday.

Pierce didn't practice last week before being ruled out for this past Sunday's loss to the Rams, but his full participation Wednesday has him trending toward a return to action this weekend against the Raiders. With that in mind, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star noted that Pierce -- who has recorded a 9/171/0 receiving line on 13 targets through three games -- sported a blue jersey during Wednesday's session, a sign that the wideout is in the final step of the NFL's concussion protocol.