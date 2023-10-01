Pierce secured one of two targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss to the Rams.

The only reception for the second-year wideout was a big one, as he came down with a 38-yard pass from rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson early in the fourth quarter during the Colts' second touchdown drive of the game. Pierce still looks to be the tertiary option out of the receiving corps behind Michael Pittman and rookie Josh Downs, and his next opportunity for a breakthrough performance will be against a Titans defense that just held the Bengals to 165 yards of offense through the air.