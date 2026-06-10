Colts' Alec Pierce: May miss start of training camp

Coach Shane Steichen acknowledged Tuesday that Pierce, who is bouncing back from an offseason ankle procedure, isn't a lock to be ready for the start of training camp, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

With regard to the wideout's training camp availability, Steichen noted that it could be "a couple weeks in" before Pierce is ready to practice. That said, there's nothing to suggest that Pierce's Week 1 status will be affected by his ankle issue, and once he's back to full strength the 26-year-old will reprise the key role in Indy's offense that helped him land a four-year, $116 million deal to remain with the team on the heels of a 2025 campaign in which he recorded a 47-1,003-6 line on 84 targets in 15 regular-season games.