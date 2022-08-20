Pierce caught his only target for nine yards in Saturday's 27-26 preseason loss to the Lions.

Most Colts starters played sparingly, if at all, so it's hard to glean too much information from this game. Parris Campbell, who's competing with Pierce for the No. 2 wide receiver role, saw the field briefly but didn't have any passes thrown his way. Meanwhile, Nick Foles connected with Pierce to move the chains on a 3rd-and-9 in Detroit territory on the opening drive. How the rookie out of Cincinnati is used in the Aug. 27 preseason finale against Tampa Bay could provide a better indication of Pierce's role heading into the regular season.