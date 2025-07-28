Colts' Alec Pierce: Misses practice Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pierce missed Monday's practice due to blister on his foot, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Per Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star, the issue shouldn't sideline Pierce for long. Consider the wideout day-to-day as the Colts continue their preparation ahead of the team's Aug. 7 preseason opener against the Ravens.
