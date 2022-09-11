Pierce did not secure either of his two targets in the Colts' 20-20 tie with the Texans on Sunday.

Pierce garnered a significant role on paper to open the season, but the second-round pick wasn't able to connect with Matt Ryan on either of the two throws that went his way in his debut. Pierce could eventually take over clear-cut No. 2 receiver duties as the season unfolds, but at least in Week 1, he was clearly behind Parris Campbell, who recorded a 3-37 line on four targets. Pierce's next opportunity to break the ice comes in a Week 2 road matchup versus the Jaguars.