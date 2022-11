Pierce did not have a reception on two targets in Sunday's win at Las Vegas.

Pierce played on 37 of the offense's 64 snaps and notably wasn't a starter (Austin Dulin started in a three-WR set). He had clicked with Matt Ryan earlier in the season, so it would have seemed the move back to Ryan as the starting quarterback would help Pierce. It's possible the coaching change to Jeff Saturday has moved Pierce back in the game plan, so this performance can't be entirely written off.