Pierce (concussion) won't practice Wednesday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Pierce, who sustained a concussion during this past Sunday's game against the Titans, thus has two more opportunities to practice ahead of this weekend's contest against the Rams. In the event that Pierce isn't cleared for Week 4 action, Adonai Mitchell and Ashton Dulin would be in line for added snaps alongside fellow WRs Michael Pittman and Josh Downs.