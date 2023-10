Pierce (shoulder) won't practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Pierce was forced out of Sunday's game against the Jaguars with a right shoulder injury, and the wideout's status for this weekend's game against the Browns is uncertain. On Tuesday, the Colts signed Juwann Winfree and added Tyrie Cleveland to their practice squad, which provides added depth to the team's WR corps ahead of Week 7 action.