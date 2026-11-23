Head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Pierce continues to rehab his left heel injury, and the wideout hasn't been ruled out for a return from injured reserve before the end of the season, Nathan Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Steichen rebuffed a report Sunday from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who relayed that the Colts were planning to "exercise great caution" by holding Pierce out for the season as he works his way back from an aggravation of his surgically repaired heel. However, given the 3-8 Colts' place in the standings in addition to their $114 million investment in Pierce, Steichen acknowledged that the 26-year-old wideout may still face an uphill battle to make it back from IR before season's end if he's anything less than 100 percent. According to James Boyd of The Athletic, Steichen said that Pierce is currently "doing plyometrics" and "running" after landing on IR on Sept. 26, but it's unclear how close Pierce might be to practicing.