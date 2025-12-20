Pierce (Achilles) does not carry an injury designation for Monday's game against the 49ers.

Pierce was limited to open Week 16 prep due to an Achilles injury, but he's been cleared to play Monday after logging back-to-back full practices to end the week. Pierce was held to just one catch (on as many targets) for 16 yards during the Colts' Week 15 loss to the Seahawks, and his fantasy floor figures to be lower for the rest of the regular season with Philip Rivers under center.