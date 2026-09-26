Pierce (heel) was placed on injured reserve Saturday.

A stint on IR requires a player to miss at least four games, but Pierce is expected to be sidelined for several weeks while rehabbing from a heel injury that he aggravated during the Colts' overtime loss to the Chiefs in Week 2. The good news for Pierce is that X-rays game back negative on the heel, but in his absence, the Colts will rely more heavily on Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Darius Slayton and Tyler Warren in the passing game. In a corresponding move, Anthony Gould was signed from the Colts' practice squad to the active roster.